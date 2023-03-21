Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Ramadan moon-sighting

Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad sighting moon of the Islamic month of Zilqad on June 10, 2021. — APP

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) in Peshawar for the Ramadan moon-sighting under committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan ul Mubarak 1444 AH with its chairman will meet in the building of Auqaf Department, Peshawar on March 22 corresponding to Shaban 29 (Wednesday evening).

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held at their respective offices. The committee for Islamabad will meet in the building of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

An official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs told The News along with holding meetings of the committee in all provinces in rotation, the purpose for holding the meeting this time in Peshawar is also to create consensus on the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan on the same day.

He said that along with receiving calls for evidence, the committee would also invite people from the private Ruet committee to record their statements. The committee will also cross-question people recording their evidence to ascertain the same.

“We want to create consensus on this issue so that the holy month of Ramazan falls on the same day across the country,” he said.