‘Veep’ actress gets (real) White House honor

Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Washington: It will be the recognition that her bumbling character in "Veep" always longed for when actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Tuesday is awarded the nation´s highest honor for artistic contribution by President Joe Biden at the White House.

Louis-Dreyfus, cited by the White House in a statement as "one of the most decorated comedic actors of our time," will be among a dozen recipients of the National Medal of Arts.

Best known for her "Veep" role as the frustrated, ignored vice president who ends up in the main job -- throwing the White House into ever more hilarious crises -- Louis-Dreyfus has "blazed a trail for women in comedy," the statement said.

Among others up for the honor is legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen, described as "one of our greatest performers and storytellers."

"Bruce Springsteen´s music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American," the White House said.

Also on the list are fashion designer Vera Wang and veteran blues, gospel and pop singer Gladys Knight.

Writers Walter Isaacson and Ann Patchett are among those who will be awarded the National Humanities Medal.

