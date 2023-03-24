 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimin from BTS to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

He will be performing Like Crazy for the first time on The Tonight Show
He will be performing 'Like Crazy' for the first time on The Tonight Show

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin is confirmed to be performing his new song Like Crazy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He released the lead track for his solo album on March 24th.

The track was accompanied by the rest of his album Face. The singer takes a look at his past through the album and expresses his emotions until he can face himself. According to Koreaboo, he was actively involved in the whole promotion process from planning the album, songs and music videos as well.

He will be performing Like Crazy for the first time on The Tonight Show. The album included six tracks in total including the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2, Alone, Like Crazy English Version, Face: Off, Interlude: Dive and Like Crazy Korean Version.

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles France visit postponed

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles France visit postponed
K-pop group Stray Kids to make appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

K-pop group Stray Kids to make appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jennifer Aniston meets ‘Friends’ child star Mae Whitman 26 years later

Jennifer Aniston meets ‘Friends’ child star Mae Whitman 26 years later
Selena Gomez implores fans to be kind after Hailey Bieber call: 'want this all to stop'

Selena Gomez implores fans to be kind after Hailey Bieber call: 'want this all to stop'
K-pop band IVE reveal comeback schedule for new album

K-pop band IVE reveal comeback schedule for new album
Johnny Depp admits he’s a shy person as he chooses quiet life in Somerset

Johnny Depp admits he’s a shy person as he chooses quiet life in Somerset
Lia from K-pop group Itzy talks about the group’s identity

Lia from K-pop group Itzy talks about the group’s identity

EXO’s Kai and New Jeans earn high Circle chart rankings

EXO’s Kai and New Jeans earn high Circle chart rankings
Tom Cruise avoids Will Smith to protect his own ‘reputation’ in Hollywood

Tom Cruise avoids Will Smith to protect his own ‘reputation’ in Hollywood
K-pop group Twice become first group to sell out SoFi Stadium

K-pop group Twice become first group to sell out SoFi Stadium
K-pop group IVE set to make American debut

K-pop group IVE set to make American debut
Rio Ferdinand claims he's ‘never’ seen Victoria Beckham eat anything

Rio Ferdinand claims he's ‘never’ seen Victoria Beckham eat anything