Saturday Mar 25 2023
Sania Mirza shares her 'amazing, fulfilling' Umrah experience

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, has shared her "amazing and fulfilling" experience with her Instagram family. 

Taking to the photo-and-video-sharing app, the 36-year-old wrote: "It has been the most amazing and fulfilling time here .. may Allah call us back again and again .. In sha Allah .. Alhamdulillah for everything .. ya Rabb tera shukar hai." 

The tennis star shared short clips of her religious pilgrimage with her family members, including her son, her sister's family and her parents at the Kaaba. 

She also shared a few stories of the Holy Kaaba with the caption: "Labaik Allahuma Labaik. Alhamdulillah." 

The images and captions conveyed a deep sense of the emotion that one usually associates with a holy pilgrimage.

In the next image, Sania shared a picture of Azhaan Mirza-Malik with the caption, "My heart". 

Later, she shared a picture of her mother who could be seen holding her grandchildren. 

"Going for tawaaf with my grandchildren. Alhamdulillah to be with my grandkids at this holy place. Alhamdulillah," she wrote. 

Recently, the tennis star played her much-awaited farewell match after playing a few exhibition games at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad, where she had played her first match — coming full circle.

The mother-of-one looked visibly emotional as her long career came to an end.

Sania — whose term on the court lasted almost two decades — has revolutionised not only tennis but also women's sports on the whole. She has been a trailblazer and has inspired many young girls across the world to take up sports and build a career in it.

