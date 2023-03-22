Sania Mirza's team knocked out of WPL

Sania Mirza in the official RBC kit. — Twitter/@one6sports

Sania Mirza's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was knocked out of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) by Mumbai Indians, who have now proceeded to the playoffs of the inaugural edition of the tournament.



The RBC franchise roped in the Indian tennis star Sania as a mentor earlier this year.

RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, lost the first five matches at the league stage which reduced their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

Out of eight matches, RCB won just two to finish second last at the points table. They played against Mumbai Indians in their last match and lost by four wickets.

Sania, their mentor, remained available to the players throughout. In their meeting during the tournament, Sania motivated players to become mentally strong regardless of the results.

"After my retirement, my next step is to help women athletes around the world and in India with mental health and challenges which I went through over the last 20 years," she in a team meeting.

Delhi Capital remained table toppers to qualify for the final straightaway. Mumbai Indians and UP Warriors will meet in an Eliminator on March 24. The winners will meet Delhi in the final which is scheduled on March 26.

During the tournament, RCB's veteran pacer Ellyse Perry bowled the fastest delivery in women's cricket. She bowled the fastest delivery in women's cricket, clocking 130.5kmph.

The franchise shared the update on Twitter with fans applauding one of the best all-rounders in women's cricket.