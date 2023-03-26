WI vs SA: South Africa set new T20I world records

A South African batter hits a shot during the second T20I against West Indies on March 26, 2023. — Twitter/@Menzi__Nxumalo

During the thrilling second T20 international as part of the West Indies tour to South Africa, the home side performed remarkably by setting new world records in T20 cricket at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

In the power play against West Indies, South Africa scored 102 runs without any losses. This is the highest power-play score in T20 Internationals.

Previously, the highest powerplay total was 98 runs by West Indies.

Moreover, South Africa reached 200 runs in just 13.5 overs. The fastest 200 by a team in T20I cricket.

Africa chased a target of 259 runs, completing the biggest successful chase against West Indies, setting yet another record.

Earlier, Australia had successfully crossed the target of 244 runs against New Zealand.

The game also resulted in the highest aggregate total for the two teams. For the first time in a T20 International, a total of more than five hundred runs has been scored.

A total of 517 runs have been scored between South Africa and West Indies

During the match, Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball century as the West Indies went on a record-breaking six-hitting rampage.

The powerfully-built Charles made 118 off 46 balls as the West Indies raced to 258 for five, their highest ever in T20 cricket and the joint sixth-highest in T20 internationals.

Charles’ century was the fastest for the West Indies and the equal fourth-fastest in the format. He hit 11 sixes and 10 fours in his 118.

After being sent in, West Indies clubbed 22 sixes as the Centurion ground lived up to its reputation as a high-scoring venue with its true pitch, fast outfield, and boundaries that proved too short for the power hitters in the thin air of the South African Highveld.

Kyle Mayers hit four sixes in making 51. He shared a second-wicket stand of 135 off 58 balls with Charles after Brandon King fell to the third ball of the match.

Romario Shepherd struck another four sixes towards the end as he plundered 41 not out from just 18 balls.

Four South African bowlers conceded 20 or more runs in an over.

Marco Jansen was one of them but the tall left-armer picked up three wickets for 52 runs, including Charles, who was forced into a rare defensive shot by a yorker that ricocheted from his pad onto his pad and into the stumps.

Earlier, Africa won the toss and elected to field.

Playing XI

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Sisanda Magala, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies: 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Brandon King, 3 Johnson Charles (wk), 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Raymon Reifer, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Odean Smith, 9 Sheldon Cottrell, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Jason Holder

— With additional input from AFP