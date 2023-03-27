Julia Fox reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s dating rumours with Harry Styles

Julia Fox is living for Emily Ratajkowski’s single girl era.

The Uncut Gems star shared her feelings about long-time pal’s PDA-filled outing with Harry Styles as she commented on a Page Six Instagram post on Sunday, March 26th, 2023.

“That’s my girl!” Fox, 33, wrote in the comments section, adding a heart eyes emoji with it.



The IG post was about the the news that Styles, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, were seen kissing in Tokyo.

In videos and images obtained by The Daily Mail, the two were captured passionately kissing together in the Japanese capital, where the As it Was singer is performing a series of his Love on Tour concerts.

In the footage, the Grammy-winning artist was spotted wearing a black jacket and pants while Ratajkowski, 31, was seen in a pink puffer coat and dress. In another video, the pair were seen dancing in the street together as music played in the background.

The kiss comes just months after Styles’ split from actress and director Olivia Wilde. The pair called things off in November 2022 after almost two years of dating.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. They share a son, Sylvester, 1.

Since her divorce, the High Low with EmRata host has been romantically linked to several men including Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson, and Eric Andre.

As for the friendship with Fox and Ratajkowski, Page Six shares that the two have been good pals for years.