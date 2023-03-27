Mickey Arthur speaks in favour of young cricketers after loss to Afghanistan

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur (L) and Pakistan cricket team (R). — ICC/Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Following a second loss against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 series, former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur backed young cricketers — Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Haris — who couldn't perform well.

The Green Shirts faced a disastrous loss against the neighbouring country as left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed the wickets of Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, both for nought, in the first over, during the second match.

Meanwhile, Haris could score only 15 for 9 before being sent to the dugout.



The overall performance of the side in the T20I series has been a disappointment for Pakistani fans and has attracted a lot of criticism.

However, Arthur is of the view that there is no doubt in the talent of the three youngsters who proved their mettle in league cricket but international cricket comes with different pressures and responsibilities.



"Groom them, give them time and allow them opportunities to bat with experienced players and they will come through," Arthur wrote on Twitter.



It may be noted that young players have been given chance in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan. Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan — is leading the side in place of Babar Azam — had said: "This series is for our youngsters. We tried to give them confidence."

Following the loss in the first match, Afghanistan's maiden win against Pakistan in international cricket, Khan had said that players may not sometimes perform due to the nerves of international cricket but we should back them.

He further had stated that a player should neither be made a star after just one good performance nor be discarded after one failure.