Pakistan set 131-run target for Afghanistan in second T20I

Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan. — Twitter/ @TheRealPCB

Pakistan on Sunday set a target of 131 runs for Afghanistan in the second T20 international of the three-match series in Sharjah.

Pakistan opted to bat first and scored 130-6 in 20 overs. Imad Wasim scored his maiden T20I 50 and remained unbeaten on 64 runs off 57 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Captain Shadab Khan also chipped in with a crucial contribution of 32 runs on 25 balls.

Imad and Shadab added 66 runs in 54 balls for the sixth wicket partnership to help Pakistan post a competitive total on the board.

This is a must-win game for Pakistan as they are 1-0 down in the three-match series.

There is only one change in the Shadab Khan-led unit as all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has replaced Faheem Ashraf in the lineup.

Ashraf only scored two runs in eight balls during the first T20I and didn't bowl during Afghanistan's run-chase.

Shadab is leading the side in the absence of Babar Azam, who has been rested for the series.

The Afghanistan T20I series is Pakistan’s first since their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last year, where they were the runners-up.

It must be noted that, while chasing a target of only 93 runs, Afghanistan reached home in 17.5 overs for the loss of four wickets during the first T20I on Friday.

This was the first win for Afghanistan over Pakistan in international cricket.

The third T20I of the series will be played on Monday, March 27, at the same venue.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah

Afghanistan: Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq