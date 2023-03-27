 
menu menu menu
sports
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Pak vs Afg: Former cricketer raises questions over Pakistan team selection

By
SDSports Desk

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Pakistans former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif — Twitter/@RashidLatif
Pakistan's former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif — Twitter/@RashidLatif

Following Pakistan's humiliating defeat against Afghanistan, former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif Monday called out the authorities for their team selection. 

A day earlier, Afghanistan overcame late nerves in the closing overs to beat a young and inexperienced Pakistan squad by seven wickets in the second T20 international.

Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the first two matches to win the series against neighbours for the first time in history.

Commenting on the national team's dismal performance against Afghanistan, with a match to go today, he questioned: "Did we go there to lose?"

Rashid, who represented Pakistan in 37 Tests and 166 ODIs, described the Pakistan team's performance while giving the reference of the International Cricket Council (ICC) code of conduct and Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) code.

During a TV show, Rashid said: "It is written in the ICC code of conduct and anti-corruption code that you can't play a weak team who you already know can lose. Why did you send such a team?"

The cricketer-turned-analyst said several people already predicted that Pakistan will lose the series 3-0.

"A lot of people already predicted a 3-0 result against Pakistan. How can you sideline your main players suddenly? If you want to run cricket like this, then go ahead," bashed Rashid.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to rest its main players including captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf during the series against Afghanistan.

A young squad led by Shadab Khan took the challenge against Afghanistan who played with their full strength. Pakistan's inexperienced batting line collapsed in the first two T20Is which cost them the series.

Pakistan will next face New Zealand in the five-match T20I series at home next month. Main players including Babar, Rizwan and others are likely to return to the squad. 

More From Sports:

Afghanistan send Pakistan in to bat in final T20I

Afghanistan send Pakistan in to bat in final T20I
Scotland manager advises team to be positive ahead of game against Spain

Scotland manager advises team to be positive ahead of game against Spain
Shoaib Akhtar responds to Afghanistan's historic win against Pakistan

Shoaib Akhtar responds to Afghanistan's historic win against Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan supports youngsters after Afghanistan T20I defeat

Mohammad Rizwan supports youngsters after Afghanistan T20I defeat
Senior players don't get respect they deserve: Shadab Khan

Senior players don't get respect they deserve: Shadab Khan

Mickey Arthur speaks in favour of young cricketers after loss to Afghanistan

Mickey Arthur speaks in favour of young cricketers after loss to Afghanistan
Historic! Afghanistan thump Pakistan to claim T20I series

Historic! Afghanistan thump Pakistan to claim T20I series
WI vs SA: South Africa set new T20I world records

WI vs SA: South Africa set new T20I world records
Battle for Manchester United takeover intensifies

Battle for Manchester United takeover intensifies

Third Naya Nazimabad's Ramadan Cup takes off

Third Naya Nazimabad's Ramadan Cup takes off

Pakistan make one change in playing XI against Afghanistan for second T20I

Pakistan make one change in playing XI against Afghanistan for second T20I
Pak vs Afg: Will Men in Green make any changes in squad for second T20I?

Pak vs Afg: Will Men in Green make any changes in squad for second T20I?