Pak vs Afg: Former cricketer raises questions over Pakistan team selection

Pakistan's former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif — Twitter/@RashidLatif

Following Pakistan's humiliating defeat against Afghanistan, former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif Monday called out the authorities for their team selection.

A day earlier, Afghanistan overcame late nerves in the closing overs to beat a young and inexperienced Pakistan squad by seven wickets in the second T20 international.

Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the first two matches to win the series against neighbours for the first time in history.

Commenting on the national team's dismal performance against Afghanistan, with a match to go today, he questioned: "Did we go there to lose?"



Rashid, who represented Pakistan in 37 Tests and 166 ODIs, described the Pakistan team's performance while giving the reference of the International Cricket Council (ICC) code of conduct and Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) code.

During a TV show, Rashid said: "It is written in the ICC code of conduct and anti-corruption code that you can't play a weak team who you already know can lose. Why did you send such a team?"



The cricketer-turned-analyst said several people already predicted that Pakistan will lose the series 3-0.

"A lot of people already predicted a 3-0 result against Pakistan. How can you sideline your main players suddenly? If you want to run cricket like this, then go ahead," bashed Rashid.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to rest its main players including captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf during the series against Afghanistan.

A young squad led by Shadab Khan took the challenge against Afghanistan who played with their full strength. Pakistan's inexperienced batting line collapsed in the first two T20Is which cost them the series.

Pakistan will next face New Zealand in the five-match T20I series at home next month. Main players including Babar, Rizwan and others are likely to return to the squad.