Where did Nashville school shooter hide guns?

Combo image shows the guns Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale used.— Twitter

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale who murdered six people at a Tennessee school on Monday lawfully purchased seven firearms and kept them hidden at her home, BBC reported.

According to investigators, the suspect's parents believed the 28-year-old shouldn't possess weapons and were unaware that the weapons were hidden in their home.

In the incident at the Covenant School, six individuals were killed, including three nine-year-old children. According to authorities, the suspect was receiving "doctor's care for an emotional disorder."

Officers then disclosed that the goal was not a specific person but rather the school. Tennessee doesn't have any laws allowing police to take weapons from dangerous suspects.



Police claimed that even in the absence of such "red-flag" regulations, they would still have tried to have the firearms seized if they had received any indication that the suspect would have been a threat.

William Kinney, Evelyn Dieckhaus, and Hallie Scruggs were the students that perished in the assault.

Moreover, Mike Hill, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Cynthia Peak, 61, all worked at the privately managed Christian school.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee claimed in a video statement that his wife, Maria Lee, had a long-standing friendship with two of the victims, Koonce and Peak. According to Lee, the three had previously worked together as a teaching team.

Less than 15 minutes after the incident started, police shot and killed Audrey Hale. Authorities have met with Audrey Hale's parents.

Hale, a former student at the school who identified as transgender, had three firearms on him, including a semi-automatic rifle.

The assailant watched the area closely, made maps, and penned what the police called a "manifesto" before carrying out the crime.

Averianna Patton, a former basketball teammate who told CNN's Don Lemon she's "still trying to digest it all," received an unsettling Instagram message from Hale less than 20 minutes before the shooting.

"One day this will make more sense," stated the Instagram message Patton claimed she received at 9:57 am. "I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen."

