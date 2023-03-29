 
Jennifer Aniston reacts to critics of Friends

Jennifer Aniston has responded to the generation that finds the American sitcom 'Friends' offensive, saying comedy and culture have changed over the years.

The 54-year-old, who rose to prominence with her role as Rachel Green in Friends, wished that we could all make fun of ourselves a little bit more.

"Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life,” she told AFP.

Years ago, “you could joke about a bigot and have a laugh — that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were,” Jennifer added.

"And now we’re not allowed to do that. Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved,” she said. 

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive,” the actress acknowledged. 

"There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through — but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now," she continued.

"Everybody needs funny! The world needs humour! We can’t take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided," Jennifer said passionately.

