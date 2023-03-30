 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
'Murder Mystery' star discusses hip replacement surgery

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

'Murder Mystery' star discusses hip replacement surgery

Adam Sandler opened up about his hip replacement surgery after completing the Netflix comedy Murder Mystery 2 shoot.

During an interview with Variety, the 56-year-old revealed on the movie's premiere in Los Angeles, "My goddamn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie."

The actor continued, "he had been doing so many movies in a row," including the forthcoming movie "Spaceman," in which he was in a hanging harness for scenes.

That's when it dawned on him about his medical problem.

"I kept saying, 'Something's going on with my hip, man. I'm in trouble,'" he recounted.

The actor added, "And then during this and this other movie I did, I was like, 'Yeah, I definitely gotta X-ray that thing,' and we were in trouble."

Previously, EW reported that Sandler's hip surgery happened near Labor Day 2022.

In December, he revealed that the surgery made him feel "old," to Page Six.

"It's only painful to say out loud," Sandler laughed at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

"I say it was because of basketball, so that feels a little bit rugged, but then being unable to tie my own shoe didn't feel rugged."

