‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series

K-pop group Astro’s Cha Eunwoo has confirmed that he will not be appearing in an upcoming crime drama that he was in talks to star in. The series is called Bulk and his agency Fantagio released an update on his role.

“While Cha Eun Woo was discussing his appearance in ‘Bulk,’ he has decided not to appear.”

It was revealed that he was in talks to star in the series back in January after his company confirmed that he had received an offer for the project. The series follows a police officer and a prosecutor as they team up to fight dark forces set in Gangnam, South Korea.

Eunwoo is set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama that will premiere later in the year called A Good Day to Be a Dog, which is the working title.