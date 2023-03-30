 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

It was revealed that he was in talks to star in the series back in January
It was revealed that he was in talks to star in the series back in January

K-pop group Astro’s Cha Eunwoo has confirmed that he will not be appearing in an upcoming crime drama that he was in talks to star in. The series is called Bulk and his agency Fantagio released an update on his role.

“While Cha Eun Woo was discussing his appearance in ‘Bulk,’ he has decided not to appear.”

It was revealed that he was in talks to star in the series back in January after his company confirmed that he had received an offer for the project. The series follows a police officer and a prosecutor as they team up to fight dark forces set in Gangnam, South Korea.

Eunwoo is set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama that will premiere later in the year called A Good Day to Be a Dog, which is the working title.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing

Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing
Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside

Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside
Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut
Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims

Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims
Netizens pour scorn on Alec Baldwin for gun control post

Netizens pour scorn on Alec Baldwin for gun control post
'Murder Mystery' star discuss hip replacement

'Murder Mystery' star discuss hip replacement

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ crosses 700 million streams

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ crosses 700 million streams
Ed Sheeran calls music critics: Obsolete

Ed Sheeran calls music critics: Obsolete

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ director opens up on Arctic shoot challenges, shares BTS snap

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ director opens up on Arctic shoot challenges, shares BTS snap
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' producer accidentally leak series end?

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' producer accidentally leak series end?
Andrew Tate’s appeal for bail denied

Andrew Tate’s appeal for bail denied
Where is Prince Harry?

Where is Prince Harry?