Nashville shooting: 911 releases chilling calls from school

Law enforcement officers and members of the US marshals work at a family reunification centre after a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023. — Reuters

Authorities from Nashville have released the recordings of the calls 911 received from the inside Covenant school when the shooting was taking place.

The shooting by the former graduate of the same school Audrey Hale has claimed six lives — three nine-year-old children and three adults, the Independent reported.

During calls, the callers were scared and their voices were shaking. They requested the emergency to urgently dispatch help. During the phone calls, the crying and screams were also listened to in the background alongside gunshots.

A group of girls leave after a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023. — Reuters

Moreover, the 28-year-old suspect’s written manifesto will also be released soon by the police investigating one of the deadliest school shootings in the US that occurred on Monday.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney were of nine years old, whereas Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill were adults and members of the school staff.

Flowers, balloons, and other items in memory of victims of a mass shooting are left at a makeshift memorial at the entrance of The Covenant School on March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. — AFP

Police have not yet established any motivation or the cause behind the brutal attack, however, it has emerged that the school shooting suspect Hale had posted on Facebook about the demise of her romantic partner which can be considered a possible motivation behind the attack, said a former teacher.



On the other hand, amid surging gun violence in the US, hundreds of demonstrators showed up in Tennessee state capital urging legislators to take immediate action to curb gun violence.

Students, teachers and others participate in a rally against gun violence outside of the Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn on March 29, 2023, in New York City. — AFP

President Joe Biden had also said in a statement regarded the incident "sick" and "heartbreaking", urging Congress to act in a manner to tighten the gun safety laws.

He said: "We have to do more to stop gun violence. It's ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of the nation".

Joe Biden also added: "And we have to do more to protect our schools, so they aren’t turned into prisons."

I call on congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time we began to make some more progress, he added.