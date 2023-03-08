Six terrorists gunned down in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan. — AFP/File

Operation conducted in N Waziristan's general area Datakhel.

Forces recover weapons, ammunition from killed terrorists.

Locals of area appreciate forces' response.

RAWALPINDI: The security forces eliminated on Wednesday six militants in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's general area Datakhel, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, six terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire on March 8.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, said that statement, adding that the slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.

"Locals of the area appreciated the security forces' response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," added the statement.



Last week, one terrorist was killed during an IBO conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan. The terrorist was gunned down after an intense fire exchange.

Weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist who, as per the ISPR, remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, were also recovered.

As Pakistan remains gripped by the spate of terror attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.



The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces and LEAs to accelerate action against them.