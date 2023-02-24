 
Security forces kill terrorist in Balochistan IBO

A file image of Pakistan Army troops preparing for an operation. — Reuters/File
  • IBO conducted after receiving "credible lead".
  • Terrorist was involved in recent IED attacks.
  • Forces also seize weapons and ammunition.

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was gunned down by security forces Friday during an Intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Awaran district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

According to the statement of the military's media wing, troops approached the operation after receiving a "credible lead" with regards to the presence of a terrorist hide-out.

These terrorists, as per ISPR, were involved in recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks in the area.

"A heliborne force was used to sanitise the area which surprised the terrorists," the statement read.

The forces also seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition in the operation, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition seized by security forces. — ISPR
"Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province," the military media wing mentioned.

A day earlier, too, security forces gunned down eight terrorists during a sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Mazaaband Range.

ISPR stated that the terrorists attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the Kech District of Balochistan on Wednesday evening.

“While alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled this cowardly attempt without any loss of life, they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets,” read the statement.

Pakistan's civil and military leadership, while a spate of terror attacks continues for the past several months, have reiterated ending the menace of terrorism after the country's rural and urban centres come under attack.

The recent strikes by terrorists in Karachi and Peshawar have triggered the security forces and law enforcement agencies to expedite action against perpetrators claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers.

