 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's beautiful pregnancy photos taken by Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Meghan Markles beautiful pregnancy photos taken by Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are fully enjoying their new life in the US, have given their fans glimpse into their pleasant moments.

Meghan Markle has recently sparked pregnancy rumours with her absence from the spotlight in many occasions and with her choice of clothes during a recent outing in LA with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen in loose-fit dress while heading to a swanky $4,200-a-year private members club in Los Angeles amid reports of their eviction from royal house in the UK. She wore a pair of black leather trousers and teamed them with a lose-fit cream color coat for the outing, fueling speculations about her pregnancy.

Meghan Markles beautiful pregnancy photos taken by Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their Netflix docuseries last year, released never-before-seen pictures from their album featuring milestone moments of their romantic journey together.

Meghan Markles beautiful pregnancy photos taken by Prince Harry

The California-based couple shared adorable images of he first days of their romance, their royal wedding and when they became parents. 

The Sussexes also released intimate photos of the Duchess looking absolutely stunning when she was pregnant with her children, Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one.

In the Netflix documentary, at one point, we saw Meghan posing beneath a cherry blossom tree at their home in Windsor. Pregnant with Archie, it appeared that the Duchess enjoyed a stroll with her dogs in grounds near Frogmore Cottage.

Later on, the former Hollywood star was seen looking ethereal in a pretty white floaty dress while walking on the beach following their move to California.

There are speculations that the Duchess is pregnant with third child and the royal couple would soon share the good news with fans. Harry and Meghan are already parents to two kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Paul O’Grady's daughter Sharon Mousley says 'we are all distraught'

Paul O’Grady's daughter Sharon Mousley says 'we are all distraught'
King Charles, Queen Camilla share video montage of Germany visit: 'Auf Wiedersehen' video

King Charles, Queen Camilla share video montage of Germany visit: 'Auf Wiedersehen'
Lily Allen speaks candidly about being diagnosed with ADHD

Lily Allen speaks candidly about being diagnosed with ADHD
K-pop band NMIXX cross 100 million views for the first time

K-pop band NMIXX cross 100 million views for the first time
BTS’ Jimin reveals how he hid his identity with a fan while gaming

BTS’ Jimin reveals how he hid his identity with a fan while gaming
King Charles willingly avoids Prince Harry as royal family loses all trust in Sussexes? video

King Charles willingly avoids Prince Harry as royal family loses all trust in Sussexes?
'It' prequel minus Bill Skarsgård

'It' prequel minus Bill Skarsgård
Keanu Reeves is superfan of THIS band

Keanu Reeves is superfan of THIS band
Marvel finally announces Emilia Clarke’s MCU character

Marvel finally announces Emilia Clarke’s MCU character

Jimin from BTS debuts in the top ten of UK charts

Jimin from BTS debuts in the top ten of UK charts
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share latest update as Duke returns from UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share latest update as Duke returns from UK
Jisoo from Blackpink tops iTunes charts with solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink tops iTunes charts with solo debut