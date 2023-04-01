Meghan Markle's beautiful pregnancy photos taken by Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are fully enjoying their new life in the US, have given their fans glimpse into their pleasant moments.

Meghan Markle has recently sparked pregnancy rumours with her absence from the spotlight in many occasions and with her choice of clothes during a recent outing in LA with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen in loose-fit dress while heading to a swanky $4,200-a-year private members club in Los Angeles amid reports of their eviction from royal house in the UK. She wore a pair of black leather trousers and teamed them with a lose-fit cream color coat for the outing, fueling speculations about her pregnancy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their Netflix docuseries last year, released never-before-seen pictures from their album featuring milestone moments of their romantic journey together.



The California-based couple shared adorable images of he first days of their romance, their royal wedding and when they became parents.

The Sussexes also released intimate photos of the Duchess looking absolutely stunning when she was pregnant with her children, Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one.

In the Netflix documentary, at one point, we saw Meghan posing beneath a cherry blossom tree at their home in Windsor. Pregnant with Archie, it appeared that the Duchess enjoyed a stroll with her dogs in grounds near Frogmore Cottage.



Later on, the former Hollywood star was seen looking ethereal in a pretty white floaty dress while walking on the beach following their move to California.

There are speculations that the Duchess is pregnant with third child and the royal couple would soon share the good news with fans. Harry and Meghan are already parents to two kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

