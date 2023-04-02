 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'Squid Game' actor reportedly assaulted at McDonald's in Amsterdam

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Squid Game Actor reportedly assaulted at McDonalds in Amsterdam
'Squid Game' Actor reportedly assaulted at McDonald's in Amsterdam

Squid Game star Geoffrey Giuliano shared footage of his interaction with a McDonald's manager, who he claims assaulted him and refused to serve him for "being American."

The incident occurred on December 31, when Giuliano who played one of the evil VIPs in the hit Netflix series, was returning from a work trip in Lisbon, Portugal.

The 69-year-old actor said he was denied a veggie burger at McDonald's in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

In the video recording, there appears to be a male employee who shoves into Giuliano, before another male employee appears to raise his hand towards him.

The actor was in a wheelchair due to a knee injury he sustained during a movie stunt. He said due to his diabetic condition he ended up going to McDonald's as it was the only food establishment nearby at the time.

The actor told The Daily Mail that he would be taking legal action against McDonald's and the Amsterdam Schiphol airport, where the incident occurred.

He said: "It was conveniently 'closing time' as soon as they saw me. An older Indian McDonald's greeter saw me, politely put me in the line, and pushed me forward. However, when I started talking to my son Eden, a young manager heard my American accent, and suddenly they would not serve me. When they realized we were American, they would not serve me. The whole thing was due to an aggressive manager and another employee who obviously did not like Americans."

More From Entertainment:

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen

'Donkey Kong' rap one of worst rap songs: Seth Rogen
Harry Styles joins ex Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo after Emily Ratajkowski kiss

Harry Styles joins ex Kiko Mizuhara in Tokyo after Emily Ratajkowski kiss
Miranda Lambert expresses desire for 'Yellowstone' role

Miranda Lambert expresses desire for 'Yellowstone' role
'Sicario 3' is unlikely: Josh Brolin

'Sicario 3' is unlikely: Josh Brolin

Shakira set to start ‘new life in Miami’ with children after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira set to start ‘new life in Miami’ with children after Gerard Piqué split
Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are allegedly dating

Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are allegedly dating
Pregnant Princess Eugenie flaunts her baby bump in latest photos

Pregnant Princess Eugenie flaunts her baby bump in latest photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘fatal’ sideshow that’s ‘unwanted’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘fatal’ sideshow that’s ‘unwanted’
Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge?

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge?
Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen

King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen