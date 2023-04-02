 
menu menu menu
sports
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash wins Tekken 7 at Evo Japan 2023

By
SDSports Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

 
Arslan (centre) poses at the tournament.— Twitter/@evojapan2023
Arslan (centre) poses at the tournament.— Twitter/@evojapan2023

Pakistan’s professional fighting game player Arslan "Ash" Siddiqui bagged the Tekken 7 tournament title during the EVO Japan 2023. 

During the tournament final on Friday, Arslan — with the character name Zafina — eliminated KDF | Meo-IL —whose player name was Geese — 3-0 to win the title.

Earlier, Arslan (Zafina) beat Varrel | Rangchu (Panda) 3-2 in the winners’ final and KDF | Meo-IL (Geese) 2-1 in the winners’ semi-final.

Tekken 7 — Results

1. FATE | Arslan Ash (Zafina, Kunimitsu)

2. KDF | Meo-IL (Geese)

3. Varrel | Rangchu (Julia, Panda)

4. Watanabe (Eliza)

5. Gken (Josie)

5. UYU | LowHigh (Shaheen, Steve)

7. Mulgold (Claudio, Fahkumram)

7. Saint (Jack-7)

Arslan now has three EVO titles under his belt in Tekken 7, with his previous wins coming in EVO Japan and EVO Championship in 2019.

Yesterday, Arslan tweeted that EVO Japan is “the hardest tournament ever”.

EVO Japan is one of the most prestigious electronic sports (Esports) fighting events of the year. The three-day competition was held between March 31 and April 2 with over 5,000 attendees.

The breakdown of prize money in each game is listed below:

• 1st: ¥1,000,000 (Est. $7529.90 USD)

• 2nd: ¥400,000 (Est. $3011.96 USD)

• 3rd: ¥200,000 (Est. $1505.98 USD)

• 4th: ¥120,000 (Est. $903.59 USD)

• 5th-6th: ¥80,000 (Est. $602.39 USD)

• 7th-8th: ¥60,000 (Est. $451.79 USD)

Twitter reacts


More From Sports:

Twitter hounds Shoaib Malik over Sania Mirza's absence

Twitter hounds Shoaib Malik over Sania Mirza's absence
What will World Cup 2023 branding look like?

What will World Cup 2023 branding look like?
Is Shadab Khan being replaced as vice-captain?

Is Shadab Khan being replaced as vice-captain?
Sania Mirza rocks silver gown in new Instagram picture

Sania Mirza rocks silver gown in new Instagram picture
'I will want Babar Azam as opener even if I am captain': Sarfaraz Ahmed

'I will want Babar Azam as opener even if I am captain': Sarfaraz Ahmed
PFF announces squad for AFC's Women's Olympic Qualifiers

PFF announces squad for AFC's Women's Olympic Qualifiers
Pak vs NZ: Tickets for home T20I series to go on sale from tomorrow

Pak vs NZ: Tickets for home T20I series to go on sale from tomorrow
Pak vs NZ: Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand as assistant coach for Pakistan tour

Pak vs NZ: Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand as assistant coach for Pakistan tour

Are Indian students being taught about Babar Azam?

Are Indian students being taught about Babar Azam?
'Where is Sania Mirza?': Fans ask Shoaib Malik after he posts video with son

'Where is Sania Mirza?': Fans ask Shoaib Malik after he posts video with son
Sania Mirza looks exquisite in pink-hued two-piece dress

Sania Mirza looks exquisite in pink-hued two-piece dress

WATCH: Kim Mulkey in tears after leading LSU Tigers to Final Four

WATCH: Kim Mulkey in tears after leading LSU Tigers to Final Four