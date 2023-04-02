Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash wins Tekken 7 at Evo Japan 2023

Arslan (centre) poses at the tournament.— Twitter/@evojapan2023

Pakistan’s professional fighting game player Arslan "Ash" Siddiqui bagged the Tekken 7 tournament title during the EVO Japan 2023.

During the tournament final on Friday, Arslan — with the character name Zafina — eliminated KDF | Meo-IL —whose player name was Geese — 3-0 to win the title.

Earlier, Arslan (Zafina) beat Varrel | Rangchu (Panda) 3-2 in the winners’ final and KDF | Meo-IL (Geese) 2-1 in the winners’ semi-final.



Tekken 7 — Results

1. FATE | Arslan Ash (Zafina, Kunimitsu)

2. KDF | Meo-IL (Geese)

3. Varrel | Rangchu (Julia, Panda)

4. Watanabe (Eliza)

5. Gken (Josie)

5. UYU | LowHigh (Shaheen, Steve)

7. Mulgold (Claudio, Fahkumram)

7. Saint (Jack-7)

Arslan now has three EVO titles under his belt in Tekken 7, with his previous wins coming in EVO Japan and EVO Championship in 2019.

Yesterday, Arslan tweeted that EVO Japan is “the hardest tournament ever”.

EVO Japan is one of the most prestigious electronic sports (Esports) fighting events of the year. The three-day competition was held between March 31 and April 2 with over 5,000 attendees.

The breakdown of prize money in each game is listed below:

• 1st: ¥1,000,000 (Est. $7529.90 USD)

• 2nd: ¥400,000 (Est. $3011.96 USD)

• 3rd: ¥200,000 (Est. $1505.98 USD)

• 4th: ¥120,000 (Est. $903.59 USD)

• 5th-6th: ¥80,000 (Est. $602.39 USD)

• 7th-8th: ¥60,000 (Est. $451.79 USD)

