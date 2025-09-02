 
Geo News

Coco Gauff beaten by Osaka in US Open straight sets

It was first time that two fan favourites met in New York since their memorable 2019 clash

By
Reuters
|

September 02, 2025

Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) and Coco Gauff of the United States embrace following their Women´s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Nine of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. — AFP
NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka produced a commanding performance to knock out third seed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-2 in a highly anticipated fourth round showdown between two former US Open champions on Monday.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka showed flashes of her old brilliance as she took control of the match from the start, while the 2023 champion Gauff struggled with her forehand and serve.

The result carried Osaka into the Flushing Meadows quarter-finals for the first time in five years and she will next play either Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova or 27th seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.

Monday’s showdown marked the first time that the two fan favourites had met in New York since their memorable 2019 clash, when the then 15-year-old Gauff lost to Osaka.

