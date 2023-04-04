'Astonishing saga of Imran Khan', former PM features on TIME's cover

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is photographed in his office at Zaman Park residence in Lahore in this undated image. — TIME

Amid an increasing stand off with the incumbent government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has made it to the cover page of the American news magazine, TIME.



The ousted prime minister will feature in May's issue of the magazine with an exclusive interview in which he spoke about his plan to return to power.



The first look of the magazine cover was released by TIME on their official Twitter account.

"Imran Khan has been ousted from government and faced an assassination attempt, but remains the most popular politician in Pakistan," the tweet read.

Khan was overthrown in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence, exactly a year ago. Since then, the PTI chief has been demanding snap polls with the pressure he exerts on the incumbent government via power shows every now and then with thousands of followers in attendance across the country.

In a bid to persuade the government into early elections, Khan took out two long marches last year, one of which saw an assassination attempt on the PTI chief in November.

With even more outraged PTI leaders and followers, Khan alleges his opponents, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others to be behind the attack.

Despite being disqualified by the election commission and over a hundred cases — involving allegations of corruption, sedition, blasphemy and terrorism — registered against the former premier during the past year, Khan remains the most popular politician in the country with thousands of diehards willing to take to streets on his one call.