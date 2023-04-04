 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Kamran Razi

PPP veteran Aitzaz Ahsan backs CJP Bandial amid govt's criticism

By
Kamran Razi

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan speaks during a press conference in this undated photo. — Online/File
PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan speaks during a press conference in this undated photo. — Online/File 

  • Aitzaz Ahsan hails CJP for firm stance against doctrine of necessity.
  • Says Constitution mandates holding of polls within 90 days.
  • Lawyers gather to express solidarity with CJP Bandial. 

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has supported holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the 90-day period while hailing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for his firm stance against the doctrine of necessity.

The Constitution of Pakistan mandates the holding of elections within 90 days after the dissolution of an assembly, said the PPP leader while addressing the lawyers' convention in Islamabad through a video link on Monday.

The lawyers gathered in the federal capital to express solidarity with CJP Umar Ata Bandial, who headed a three-judge bench hearing the election delay case in the Supreme Court, after the government's move to clip the chief justice's powers to form benches and take suo motu notice under Article 184(3). 

However, after the week-long hearing, CJP Bandial reserved the high-stakes verdict on Monday which will be announced today (Tuesday). 

The initial three hearings of the case were conducted by a panel of five judges, with Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan recusing himself from the proceedings on the fourth hearing and Justice Jamal Mandokhail on the fifth hearing.

Subsequently, on March 31 and April 3, a bench comprising the CJP, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

"CJP Bandial is standing firmly against the doctrine of necessity and his fellow judges support him in this cause for the sake of the Constitution," said Aitzaz.

He said that the dictation given to a judge by the family of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in the past is on record. "The doctrine of necessity is former CJP Justice Muhammad Munir's legacy because of which martial law was imposed in the country."

The Constitution stipulates holding elections in 90 days as on the 91st day, the caretaker government will eventually lose its powers, Aitzaz said. However, he said efforts are being made to not hold elections in Punjab and KP.

He said that those who are supposed to provide security cover for the elections are making efforts to the effect that elections are not held in the country. 

The veteran politician said he is witnessing for the first time that the Constitution is not being implemented. He also believes that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will not allow the Rangers to stand guard for the elections as the paratroopers are under him.

More From Pakistan:

'Astonishing saga of Imran Khan', former PM features on TIME's cover

'Astonishing saga of Imran Khan', former PM features on TIME's cover
Urgent cabinet meeting summoned ahead of SC verdict on Punjab, KP polls

Urgent cabinet meeting summoned ahead of SC verdict on Punjab, KP polls
Bulletproof jackets under scrutiny after two cops martyred in Kohat

Bulletproof jackets under scrutiny after two cops martyred in Kohat
PPP issues show-cause notice to Nabil Gabol over 'rape' comments

PPP issues show-cause notice to Nabil Gabol over 'rape' comments
All eyes on Supreme Court as elections delay case verdict expected today

All eyes on Supreme Court as elections delay case verdict expected today
Cabinet withdraws services of SC registrar after Justice Isa's letter

Cabinet withdraws services of SC registrar after Justice Isa's letter
Two senior-most SC judges seek SJC meeting after allegations against Justice Naqvi

Two senior-most SC judges seek SJC meeting after allegations against Justice Naqvi
Twitter cancels PPP leader Nabil Gabol for shocking rape analogy

Twitter cancels PPP leader Nabil Gabol for shocking rape analogy

Bhutto family's third generation awaiting justice for Zulfikar's 'judicial murder': Bilawal

Bhutto family's third generation awaiting justice for Zulfikar's 'judicial murder': Bilawal
PM Shehbaz deplores CJP Bandial's remarks over parliamentarians

PM Shehbaz deplores CJP Bandial's remarks over parliamentarians
Law minister says govt won’t accept SC hasty decision in polls delay case

Law minister says govt won’t accept SC hasty decision in polls delay case
Justice Isa seeks removal of registrar for ‘damaging’ top court reputation

Justice Isa seeks removal of registrar for ‘damaging’ top court reputation