SC to announce verdict in Punjab, KP polls delay case today

The facade of the Supreme Court's building. — SC website

Three-member bench will announce decision today.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial leading the 3-member bench.

Govt's request for formation of full court was rejected.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) is set to announce its verdict in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) election delay case today (Tuesday), as the opposition and government await the decision.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier set the date for elections in Punjab on April 30, but later it was postponed to October 8 — in Punjab and KP as well — prompting the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to file a plea in the top court.

The apex court — which initiated proceedings on PTI's petition on March 27 — reserved the verdict a day earlier, saying it would announce it the next day, April 4.

As the top court accepted the plea and began hearing it on the same day, March 27, it held six hearings for a period spanning over eight days, in which parties involved presented their arguments.

Initially, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial formed a five-member bench, which comprised him, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

But on March 30, Justice Amin recused himself from the proceedings, citing a judgement from a three-member bench that halted proceedings under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Then, the bench was cut down to four members — CJP Bandial, Justice Mandokhail, Justice Akhtar, and Justice Ahsan.

A day later on March 31, Justice Mandokhail also recused himself and noted that since he was not consulted before the formation of the bench, he would like to withdraw himself, leaving three judges — CJP Bandial, Justice Akhtar, and Justice Ahsan.

The three-member bench, which will announce the verdict, heard arguments from advocate generals of Punjab and KP, the attorney general for Pakistan, ECP's lawyer, and secretaries of defence and finance.



While the hearing was going on, the coalition parties — comprising Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — sought the formation of a full court to hear the case.

But the top court rejected their request. Then, the coalition rulers expressed no confidence in the three-member bench hearing the case and maintained that it would not accept the decision.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has also said the government will not accept if the Supreme Court's decision on a sensitive and important issue is announced in haste.

At the time when the hearing was going on, parliament also passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, to curtail the powers of the chief justice. However, President Arif Alvi is yet to sign it.