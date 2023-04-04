Pakistan 'shouldn’t visit India for World Cup'

India's Virat Kohli (centre) pats Pakistani allrounder Imad Wasim (left) on the shoulder. — AFP

Former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan on Tuesday said that the Green Shirts should not visit India for the upcoming World Cup if the neighbouring nation does not play Asia Cup in Pakistan.

During an interaction with the journalists, the former wicket-keeper asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to fight its case strongly to host the complete Asia Cup in the country this year.

"India cannot impose its will on other cricket boards by extortion of money. Cricket should be played, and for this, there should be a discussion among the boards of India and Pakistan," he said.

He stressed the need for resolving the matter via talks between the two boards.

"If India does not come to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup, then Pakistan should not go either for the World Cup. I think Pakistan Cricket Board should oppose this," added Khan.

The cricketer-turned-coach also emphasised playing at a neutral venue if India does so.

"If India plays the Asia Cup at a neutral venue, Pakistan’s matches in World Cup should also be held at a neutral venue,” he maintained.

It must be noted that in October last year, Pakistani cricket authorities hinted they may pull out of next year's World Cup in India, a day after officials there said they would not send a team to the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan.

Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah had said that India "can't" send a team to Pakistan, adding the tournament would be moved to a neutral venue.

The deadlock is still there between the two countries with several options coming up to save the Asian and world events. A hybrid model for Asia Cup has already been discussed on the sidelines of an ICC meeting last month.

India are expected to play their matches during Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. UAE or Oman could be the venue for India to participate in the Asian event.