Founder of Cash App Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

Cash App founder Bob Lee. — Twitter/@crazybob

Founder of Cash App and chief product officer of MobileCoin Bob Lee was brutally stabbed to death in San Fransico, said police and the cryptocurrency platform, NPR reported on Wednesday.



In a statement, San Francisco police stated that personnel promptly rushed to the scene as it received a report at 2:35am on Tuesday and witnessed a person wounded by stabs who succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

At that time, the police could not recognise the person however, the father of the Cash App founder Rick Lee confirmed his death.

Officials in San Francisco have been castigated over a surge in violent crimes in the city.

Taking to Facebook, the father of the cash app founder wrote: "I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.” "Thank you to those who have reached out in support", he added.

CBS News reported that Bob Lee, 43, lived in Miami, Florida, but he was in San Francisco for a leadership summit and stayed for extra days to visit his friends.



Founder of Tesla and CEO of Twitter Elon Musk said while paying tributes to Lee: "Violent crime in [San Francisco] is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately."

Bob Lee’s brother Tim Oliver Lee, while in an Instagram post noted: "He really was the best of us. I was so fortunate to grow up with him, and I feel like I've lost part of myself."

"He was a generous decent human being who didn't deserve to be killed," said Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra on Twitter, a cryptocurrency company, also adding that the founder of Cash App also was a father.



Cash App net worth is estimated at $40 billion as per Forbes. It is a payment platform where people transfer money to each other.