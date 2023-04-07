 
menu menu menu
world
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Two dead as eastern Canada witnesses worst ice storm in 20 years

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Tree branches are seen in Monkland Village after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023.AFP
Tree branches are seen in Monkland Village after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023.AFP

Eastern Canada is reeling from the aftermath of an ice storm that has claimed two lives and left one million people without power.  

As fallen trees blocked roads and downed power lines, the city of Montreal was left in a state of devastation. The storm battered Quebec and Ontario, Canada's two most populous provinces, but it was Quebec that bore the brunt of the damage, resulting in a major power outage, according to AFP.

The majority of the outages were due to tree limbs heavy with ice that snapped and damaged power lines. Authorities have urged people to stay away from downed power lines and avoid walking in wooded areas where trees laden with ice might topple.

An Ontario resident was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday, while a man in his 60s died on Thursday morning, crushed by a branch he was trying to cut in his yard, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Montreal.

Nearly one million customers were still without power on Thursday evening, and it is the largest power outage in Quebec since an ice storm in 1998 that threw the province into chaos for several weeks.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in Montreal, described the situation as a very difficult moment for Montrealers and for people across the region who have been hit by the ice storm.

Road crews were still working on Thursday evening to clear streets of debris. Emergency centres have taken in residents without power, while temperatures hovered near freezing.

According to Quebec Premier Francois Legault, events like this could become more frequent in the coming years due to climate change.

More From World:

Israel strikes Gaza in response to rockets fired from Lebanese soil

Israel strikes Gaza in response to rockets fired from Lebanese soil
White House admits massive intel failure in traumatic Afghan exit

White House admits massive intel failure in traumatic Afghan exit
Pension protesters target Paris bistro favoured by Macron

Pension protesters target Paris bistro favoured by Macron
Tornado in Missouri leaves at least five dead

Tornado in Missouri leaves at least five dead
Al-Aqsa attack: UN chief calls for unity as Israeli raid on mosque sparks tension

Al-Aqsa attack: UN chief calls for unity as Israeli raid on mosque sparks tension
Mike Pence to testify before court in Jan 6 probe

Mike Pence to testify before court in Jan 6 probe
Saudi, Iranian top envoys meet to cement ties under China-brokered deal

Saudi, Iranian top envoys meet to cement ties under China-brokered deal
Donald Trump calls on Republicans to cut FBI, Justice Department funding

Donald Trump calls on Republicans to cut FBI, Justice Department funding
Putin berates US and EU envoys, top official says US aid fuelling Ukraine war's 'hot phase'

Putin berates US and EU envoys, top official says US aid fuelling Ukraine war's 'hot phase'
Taiwan leader, US Speaker McCarthy meet in California despite Chinese warnings

Taiwan leader, US Speaker McCarthy meet in California despite Chinese warnings
Why are Turkey and Hungary against Sweden joining NATO?

Why are Turkey and Hungary against Sweden joining NATO?

'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market

'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market