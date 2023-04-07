Court sends PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur to jail on judicial remand

Police take Ali Amin Gandapur into custody in Dera Ismail Khan on March 6, 2023. — Twitter/@Jhagra

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A local court on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Amin Gandapur to central jail on six-day judicial remand, ensuring his presence in separate cases filed by Islamabad and Punjab police.

The former federal minister and PTI central leader was produced before the judicial magistrate after he was arrested in the city on Thursday. However, accepting his plea, the judicial magistrate Mazhar Ali rejected the two cases registered by DI Khan police against him.

The magistrate also rejected the plea of Islamabad and Punjab police seeking physical custody of the PTI leader in separate cases registered against him.

The judicial magistrate directed the representatives of both Islamabad and Punjab police to fulfil and complete the required documentation for further hearing proceedings.

Strict security measures were made at the court premises where Gandapur’s brother, former provincial minister Faisal Amin, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin, and a large number of PTI workers were present.

Gandapur was arrested after hours-long drama outside the Peshawar High Court's DI Khan Bench building where he remained for several hours along with his supporting lawyers and associates.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the district with immediate effect to ensure a peaceful environment in the district.

According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on unlawful assembly of five or more five persons in public places, pillion-riding and use of tinted glasses in vehicles for 11 days.

The order aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of the peace would come into force immediately and remain enforced from April 6 to 16, it added.

PTI leadership strongly condemned the arrest, terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government in the centre a "fascist" administration.