Team Management of PAK vs NZ revealed

Mickey Arthur presenting the Pakistan team training kit to Grant Bradburn in Dubai on September 12, 2018. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Ahead of the much-anticipated upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the national side's team management.

According to an official statement issued by the cricket board, Rehan-ul-Haq — the general manager of two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United — has been appointed team manager.

New Zealand's former Test cricketer Grant Bradburn will be the head coach with Abdul Rehman as his assistant. Andrew Puttick will come as batting coach followed by Umar Gul's extension as bowling coach.

Reportedly, the team management has been appointed in the loop with a potential team director in the future, Mickey Arthur. The former head coach of the national team is likely to be confirmed to take up the post after the home New Zealand tour.

Bradburn and Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing

Pakistani squads

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir

Player support personnel

Rehan Ul Haq (manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant to head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Major (retd) Azhar Arif (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Series schedule:

14 Apr – 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

The T20Is will begin at 9pm; whereas, ODIs will begin at 3.30pm.

