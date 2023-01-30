Mickey Arthur to be hired as ‘director’, not head coach

An undated photograph of Mickey Arthur. — Reuters/File

Not long after the announcement that Mickey Arthur was to be Pakistan’s first “online” coach, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it would instead appoint Arthur as “team director” instead of head coach, sources said on Monday.

It has been decided that the position of head coach of the Pakistan cricket team will be terminated, since the board is aiming to work with assistant coaches, and not head coaches, sources revealed.

The PCB will hire three assistant coaches for batting, bowling, and fielding along with the former South African cricketer.

Earlier, sources had told Geo News that New Zealand's former Test cricketer Grant Bradburn is likely to return to the Pakistan cricket setup.

Bradburn, who remained the fielding coach of the Pakistan men's team from 2018 to 2020, is most likely to become Pakistan men's team assistant coach.

Arthur, who led Pakistan to its first-ever ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, will be the team director and look after all matters.

However, the former Pakistan coach will not be available to the national side during the English county season, according to the expected contract.

Arthur will be with the team for the ODI World Cup 2023 and Australia tour.

Earlier, it was reported that Arthur had agreed to take up a coaching role online till this year's ICC World Cup, which is scheduled in India.

Reliable sources told The Jang that Arthur will be available on the ground for very few assignments. The former coach has promised PCB to join the team in India for the 50-overs mega event this year. Meanwhile, he will continue working for Derbyshire County Cricket Club as a full-time coach.

On the other hand, the national cricket governing body has decided to appoint a Chief of Staff for Arthur.

Islamabad United General Manager Rehanul Haq is likely to be appointed as the team manager, replacing Mansoor Rana.

The former Sri Lanka coach is likely to come to Lahore in the first week of April.