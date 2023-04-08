 
pakistan
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Maryam Nawaz

Case for withdrawal of curative review against Justice Isa fixed for hearing

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

An undated image of Supreme Court of Pakistan building. — SC website
  • CJP will conduct an in-chamber hearing.
  • The hearing will take place on April 10.
  • Govt had moved SC for withdrawal of review.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing a case seeking the withdrawal of the curative review against the top court's Senior Puisne Judge Qazi Faez Isa.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will conduct an in-chamber hearing on April 10, according to details available with Geo News.

The development comes a week after the Government of Pakistan filed a plea in Supreme Court to withdraw the curative review petition against Justice Isa.

In its petition, the government stated that it wants to withdraw the appeal filed against the judgment of the country’s top court.

“The government does not want to pursue this case,” the petition read, seeking withdrawal of the case while considering the requirements of justice.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the curative review was based on the ill will to "harass and intimidate" Justice Isa at his predecessor Imran Khan's "behest".

The federal cabinet, in July last year, had approved the withdrawal of the curative review petition.

In 2021, the Imran Khan-led government filed a curative review petition against the order of the majority in the review petitions of Justice Isa passed on April 26 of the same year.

