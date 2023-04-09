ECP unlikely to receive funds for Punjab polls by April 10

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside Pakistan's election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP

ECP spokesperson confirms electoral body yet to receive funds.

Sources say no possibility of ECP getting funds by April 10.

No meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee scheduled so far.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is unlikely to receive the funds for holding polls in Punjab till tomorrow (April 10), as per the order of the Supreme Court in last week's verdict in the provincial elections delay case, The News reported citing sources.



The ECP spokesperson also confirmed that the electoral body had not yet received the funds. Meanwhile, the sources within the government said that the possibility of the electoral body getting funds by April 10 was low as no meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has been scheduled, so far.

On April 4, the top court had directed the Finance Ministry to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10 for polls in Punjab, as per the election commission's demand.

The apex court had ordered to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 and also declared the ECP’s March 22 decision to delay polls till October 28 as null and void.

The decision had been announced by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Ruling coalition rejects SC's order

The verdict which was supposed to be a way out of the ongoing political and constitutional crisis but further deepened it as the government rejected the Supreme Court decision.

The ruling coalition is on a warpath with the SC after a three-judge bench unanimously declared as unconstitutional the ECP's order to delay the elections in Punjab.

Besides rejecting the verdict, the government has also demanded the CJP's resignation and the formation of a full court — a demand that the top court had ignored earlier as well — to hear the case of polls date for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s "minority" verdict on the Punjab elections and made it binding on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet not to implement the decision.