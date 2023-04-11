 
menu menu menu
sports
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Sohail Imran

Pak vs NZ: Kiwis squad reaches Pakistan for ODI, T20 series

By
Sohail Imran

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

LAHORE: New Zealand squad led by Tom Latham reached Pakistan on Tuesday to play ODI and T20 series.

The Kiwis will play five 50-over matches and a same number of T20Is during the tour.

The Blackcaps squad landed at Lahore airport today and was taken to the hotel under tight security. The players will rest for two days before starting their practice on April 13.

The five-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand will be played in Lahore (April 14, 15, 17) and Rawalpindi (April 20, 24). The ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi (April 27, 29) and Karachi (May 3, 5, 7).

'Challenging tour'

After reaching Pakistan, NZ all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said that they are very excited about the T20 and ODI series in Pakistan.

"There are young players in the team who have not played in these conditions before."

Terming the Pakistan tour a "challenging" one, the player said that Pakistan has a world-class team.

"Conditions are quite different here from New Zealand and young players will gain experience," he said.

"The series is quite long. We will try to play good cricket."

Pakistan squads

T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

More From Sports:

Pakistan’s table tennis star Perniya Khan eyes Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan’s table tennis star Perniya Khan eyes Paris Olympics 2024
Pak vs NZ: Tickers for Karachi, Rawalpindi fixtures to be put on sale from tomorrow

Pak vs NZ: Tickers for Karachi, Rawalpindi fixtures to be put on sale from tomorrow
AC Hazim Bangwar reveals first look of new sports facility in Karachi's North Nazimabad

AC Hazim Bangwar reveals first look of new sports facility in Karachi's North Nazimabad

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi
Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket

Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket
Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'

Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'
Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series

Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series
PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table

PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table
Elections for Fifa-appointed PFF to take place this year

Elections for Fifa-appointed PFF to take place this year
Pakistan eager to trump India in its home conditions during World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan eager to trump India in its home conditions during World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq
Pak vs NZ: PCB announces match officials for series

Pak vs NZ: PCB announces match officials for series
After excelling in bowling, Shaheen looks to help Pakistan win with bat

After excelling in bowling, Shaheen looks to help Pakistan win with bat