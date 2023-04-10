 
menu menu menu
sports
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'

By
SDSports Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi. — YouTube screengrab/Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi. — YouTube screengrab/Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi Monday announced that Babar Azam will continue to perform his duties as the captain and urged people to support him. 

The PCB had named Shadab Khan as stand-in captain for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan giving rest to senior players including skipper Babar Azam.

The PCB's move gave rise to speculations that the star batter may lose captaincy in one format and the board is testing players for the leadership role. 

Clearing the air about Babar's role in the team, Sethi said that he had sought the views of the selection committee — headed by Shahid Afridi and Haroon Rashid — regarding the matter. 

"Both committees thought the matter merited discussion but both later came to the conclusion that the status quo should be retained. I have subsequently publicly stated this position. In the final analysis, my decision will be subject to the success or failure of the status quo," said the PCB chairman

Sethi also said that the skipper should be supported, urging that the matter surrounding his captaincy should not be made "controversial" in the national team's interest. 

Earlier this month, the management committee chairman rubbished speculations surrounding national side skipper's captaincy in the near future.

"Babar Azam came to see me today. I told him he will lead the ODI and T20I national team against New Zealand. And then PCB announced the squads. So all those who were spreading fake fears are out of jobs today," said Sethi in a tweet. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: PCB announces match officials for series

Pak vs NZ: PCB announces match officials for series
After excelling in bowling, Shaheen looks to help Pakistan win with bat

After excelling in bowling, Shaheen looks to help Pakistan win with bat
Donald Trump gets front row seat at UFC video

Donald Trump gets front row seat at UFC
Islamabad police 'fully equipped' to provide foolproof security during New Zealand tour

Islamabad police 'fully equipped' to provide foolproof security during New Zealand tour
Mallory Swanson suffers knee injury in victory over Ireland

Mallory Swanson suffers knee injury in victory over Ireland
Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes dashed after defeat to Villarreal

Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes dashed after defeat to Villarreal
Haaland lauded as being at par with Messi, Ronaldo

Haaland lauded as being at par with Messi, Ronaldo
Is Ihsanullah eyeing to break Shoaib Akhtar's fastest ball record?

Is Ihsanullah eyeing to break Shoaib Akhtar's fastest ball record?
Islamabad police 'refuse' to provide security for New Zealand tour: sources

Islamabad police 'refuse' to provide security for New Zealand tour: sources
Pakistan out of Paris Olympics 2024 race after defeat against Hong Kong

Pakistan out of Paris Olympics 2024 race after defeat against Hong Kong
Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to get back on field ahead of New Zealand series

Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to get back on field ahead of New Zealand series
Enaam sets third fastest time at world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Enaam sets third fastest time at world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway