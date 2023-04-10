Pak vs NZ: Tickers for Karachi, Rawalpindi fixtures to be put on sale from tomorrow

NZ wicketkeeper Tom Latham (L) stumps Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (R) during a match.— AFP/File

Tickets for the upcoming matches between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi and Rawalpindi will go on sale from Tuesday (tomorrow), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

Two T20Is and the same number of ODIs between the two sides are set to be played in Rawalpindi. Karachi will host the last three ODIs of the five-match series.

Tickets for the scheduled matches will be available online from 11 April.

Tickets for the last two T20Is at Rawalpindi are priced at Rs 500 for Premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) and at Rs1,000 for VIP enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood and Javed Miandad). The third-floor gallery for the two matches on 20 and 24 April will be available at Rs3,500.

The tickets for the first two ODIs scheduled to be held on 27 and 29 April at the Pindi Cricket Stadium will be available for Rs300 (Premium enclosure), Rs500 (VIP enclosure) and Rs3,000 (third-floor gallery).

General enclosure (Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam) tickets will be available for Rs250. Fans will have to pay Rs500 for a seat in first class enclosure (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan). A seat in premium enclosure (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan) will be available for Rs750 and VIP enclosure (Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood) will be priced at Rs1,000).

Pakistani Squads

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan.

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir.

Player Support Personnel

Rehan Ul Haq (manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant to head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Major (retd) Azhar Arif (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Series schedule (T20Is to start at 9pm; ODIs to begin at 3.30pm):

14 Apr – 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi