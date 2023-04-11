 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Jeremy Renner tells Jimmy Kimmel snow plow did not hit any organs'

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Jeremy Renner tells Jimmy Kimmel snow plow did not hit any organs
Jeremy Renner got candid about surviving the near-fatal snow plow accident as he made his first late-night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

The Marvel star, 52, admitted he 'got lucky in a lot of ways' after surviving accident as he appeared in good spirits. He was clicked walked onto the set with a cane and did a little dance as he sat down for the interview.

Kimmel, 55, introduced his guest as “indestructible” and an “Avenger who beat Thanos, Loki and a 14,000-pound snowplow.”

Renner opened up on suffering “extensive” injuries, breaking over 30 bones. “We kept discovering them, because they went from critical order of priority of one of my going to die for them or not?” adding, “Another break, another break.”

The Hawkeye actor explained that the snowplow didn’t hit his vertebrae or any organs. “It's like a giant metal - like cookie roller, right?” he said.

“And it just missed every vertebrae, did not hit any organs, membrane did not swell - my eye did pop out, that's weird. But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up.”

Kimmel also shared an image of Renner from the hospital in critical condition. Renner said that it was 'probably' his mother who took the photo.

Renner's family was in attendance at the taping, as the actor noted, “They've been at my side the entire time.”

