pakistan
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Supreme Court order expected today on non-provision of election funds

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

An undated image of Supreme Court building in Islamabad. —APP/File
  • ECP has submitted report to Supreme Court.
  • SC informed about govt's reluctance to provide funds.
  • AG Awan holds meeting with CJP Bandial.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court is likely to give an order today after reviewing a report submitted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the provision of funds and security personnel for elections in Punjab.

According to a The News report published today, the top court had directed the electoral body to apprise it of progress made regarding its election order by April 11.

In a sealed one-page report, the commission informed the court that the government has not released Rs21 billion as per SC's directives and the caretaker government in Punjab agreed to sanction only 75,000 security personnel against the demand for 300,000. 

On April 4, a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, declared unconstitutional the order of the ECP passed on March 22.

The bench had announced the verdict in the petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging the ECP's order, postponing the election in Punjab till October 8 and fixing May 14 as the date for polls in the province.

Well-placed sources told the publication that in view of the report submitted by the ECP, CJP Bandial would deliberate with his fellow judges today on the non-implementation of its order and is likely to issue an appropriate order.

In pursuance of the apex court's order, the ECP on Tuesday submitted the report on the non-provision of election funds as the federal government failed to release the finances to hold the polls in Punjab.

The report was submitted to the SC Registrar's Office in a sealed envelope, which was sent to the chambers of the CJP, Justice Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.

CJP-AGP meeting

It was also learnt that Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Awan also met the CJP in connection with the top court order.

Sources said that during the meeting, the chief justice made it clear to the AGP that the apex court would adhere to the Constitution, protect it, and ensure rule of law.

The CJP also stressed that the commands of the Constitution must prevail and they were determined to implement the order in letter and spirit.

Election funds bill

Earlier on Monday, the coalition government tabled a bill in the National Assembly seeking approval of funds for the elections in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was later sent to the parliamentary committee concerned for deliberations.

