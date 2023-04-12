BSEK announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams

An undated image of students appearing in exams. — AFP

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II examinations.



According to the schedule issued by the board, matriculation exams will kick start on May 8. It was further learnt that the science group exams will be held in the morning while general exams will be held in the evening.

The Matric board chairman said that the roll number slips will be issued soon. Regular candidates can get hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools while admit cards will be dispatched to the residential address of the private candidates.

Check the complete schedule here:



