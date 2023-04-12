 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Ashraf Malkham

SECP releases whitelist of digital lending apps

By
Ashraf Malkham

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. — Photo via Facebook/File
The logo of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. — Photo via Facebook/File

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) released a whitelist of digital lending applications that are licensed or under evaluation on Wednesday — a move that will help citizens avoid illegal apps.

The development comes a day after Google stopped personal loan apps on the Play Store from accessing Pakistani users' photos and contacts.

The whitelist is available on the SECP's website and will help the global tech giant verify apps that have been approved by the regulator before allowing them to list on the Play Store, with effect from May 31, 2023, a statement issued by the SECP said.

"The whitelist contains the names of approved apps owned by licensed Non-Banking Financial Companies, as well as the apps of licensed NBFCs which were operating as on December 27, 2022 and have applied for approval."

According to the list, the following apps have either been approved or are under evaluation: SmartQarza, UdharPaisa, Zaroorat Cash and Barwaqt.

The regulator noted that Circular 15 mandates that apps comply with digital lending standards, including adequate cybersecurity measures and controls to ensure confidentiality is maintained and access to users' contacts and photo galleries is restricted.

"SECP encourages all NBFCs engaged in digital lending activities to comply with the updated requirements specified in Circular 15 and submit requisite documentation for app approval at the earliest to avoid any inconvenience.

"Potential borrowers are also encouraged to verify the app status from SECP's Whitelist before any exposure with any digital lending app," the statement added.

There are several phone apps on the Google Play Store that claim to offer users loans in easy instalments with low-interest rates. However, they ask for access to users' data, including their contacts and phone galleries. Many of these apps are scams. 

More From Pakistan:

BSEK announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams

BSEK announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams
Suraj Girhan 2023: Will Pakistan witness rare solar eclipse this month?

Suraj Girhan 2023: Will Pakistan witness rare solar eclipse this month?
Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt employees to get April’s salaries, pensions early

Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt employees to get April’s salaries, pensions early
CJP Umar Ata Bandial meets Justice Qazi Faez Isa

CJP Umar Ata Bandial meets Justice Qazi Faez Isa
AJK SC to hear ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal challenging disqualification tomorrow

AJK SC to hear ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal challenging disqualification tomorrow
Operation swift retort: India proves Pakistan's claim of downing rival copter

Operation swift retort: India proves Pakistan's claim of downing rival copter
In letter to Antony Blinken, US lawmaker highlights ‘human rights, democracy’ issues in Pakistan

In letter to Antony Blinken, US lawmaker highlights ‘human rights, democracy’ issues in Pakistan
Supreme Court order expected today on non-provision of election funds

Supreme Court order expected today on non-provision of election funds
Unprecedented condemnation of UK Home Secretary’s racist anti-Pakistan rhetoric

Unprecedented condemnation of UK Home Secretary’s racist anti-Pakistan rhetoric
CJP summons JCP meeting on April 13

CJP summons JCP meeting on April 13
Army chief visits HIT, deems it 'modern defence production establishment'

Army chief visits HIT, deems it 'modern defence production establishment'
Pakistani students return to China after 3-years hiatus

Pakistani students return to China after 3-years hiatus