Meghan Markle using Archie, Lilibet for a game of ‘cat and mouse’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of trying to play a game of cat and mouse in relation to Archie and Lilibet.



These questions have been brought to light by Five News’s Royal Correspondent Simon Vigar.

He started everything off by diving into Archie and Lilibet, and the couple’s game of ‘cat and mouse’.

The admissions were shared in the documentary, Harry & Meghan: What Next?

In it, he said, “What was really strange was that we — the press, the world — were lied to about when their baby was born. We didn't know where it was born.”

“We were told Meghan had gone into labour and then there was a baby.”

“And to have this game of cat and mouse with the media, and I believe, their own officials, about where the baby was being born was odd.”