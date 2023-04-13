 
Taylor Swift fans insist she has 'rekindled' her romance with ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s shocking breakup made headlines over the week after a close source revealed that the couple parted ways after six years of dating.

The shocking news left the Anti-Hero singer’s fans, popularly known as Swifties, in deep shock as many of them are finding it hard it believe.

Meanwhile, some of Swift’s diehard fans have gotten themselves into picking clues and hints suggesting Swift might have rekindled her romance with Joe.

Swift’s fans were sent into a frenzy after they spotted the Midnights singer wearing a necklace gifted to her by Joe, despite their split.

Swift was clicked in New York with her friend and producer Jack Antonoff.

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts, with one person writing, "It's ok guys she was wearing the j necklace all is well."

Another excited fan tweeted, "IDK WHAT THEY’RE UP TO BUT IM GOING TO BELIEVE THAT’S THE J NECKLACE AND THIS IS HER DENYING THE RUMOURS WITHOUT SAYING ANYTHING."

"What do you mean Taylor Swift was spotted wearing the 'J' necklace????? WE WON??," another person asked.

While others offered an insight into the situation, commenting: "For those not in the know, Taylor Swift started wearing this silver Tiffany necklace with a 'J' on it in 2016, and sang 'I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck' on Reputation, as well as tapping it in videos - all but confirming it's about Joe."

