 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle has filed an amended complaint in her defamation lawsuit against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha has added allegedly defamatory statements made in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" to the lawsuit.

She accused her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, of wielding her six-episode Netflix miniseries as a weapon to spread “malicious, hurtful, and damaging lies” about her on a global stage, she claimed on Thursday.

The new allegations are part of an amended version of Markle’s defamation lawsuit against Meghan, filed within hours of a two-week deadline a judge had set for her—after granting Meghan’s motion to dismiss the original claim.

In the series, Samantha Markle claimed, Meghan made statements seeking to “demonize” her, portraying her as “a liar,” “a fame seeker,” and “a racist.”

She went on to allege that some of Meghan’s fans launched “hate-filled smear campaigns” against her as a result of the show, saying she’d been the target of “death threats” and “trolls” who hacked her Twitter account.

More From Entertainment:

Cannes Film Festival: Big names vying for top prize revealed

Cannes Film Festival: Big names vying for top prize revealed

Prince Harry 'will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla' at coronation

Prince Harry 'will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla' at coronation
Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family
Cristiano Ronaldo had affair with Spanish actress before falling in love with Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo had affair with Spanish actress before falling in love with Georgina Rodriguez?
Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins

Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins
King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023

King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023
Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir

Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir
Meghan Markle lauded for snubbing King Charles invitation

Meghan Markle lauded for snubbing King Charles invitation
Katie Holmes ensures she’s never being typecast after Dawson’s Creek

Katie Holmes ensures she’s never being typecast after Dawson’s Creek
Prince Harry recounts ‘intimate conversations’ of ‘grief-stricken’ Charles video

Prince Harry recounts ‘intimate conversations’ of ‘grief-stricken’ Charles
Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women

Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women
Meghan Markle a ‘risk’ as ‘unfair’ version of events may leak video

Meghan Markle a ‘risk’ as ‘unfair’ version of events may leak