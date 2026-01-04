Princess Kate's royal proves she's stronger than ever after cancer treatment

The future queen briefly scaled down her public engagements as she underwent cancer treatment in 2024

Princess Kate came back stronger than ever after completing her cancer treatment last year.

According to Court Circular records, the Princess of Wales carried out 68 official engagements over the year. The figure marks a significant jump from 2024, when Kate, 43, completed just 13 engagements as she stepped back to focus on her health. The increase represents a 523 per cent rise.

The future queen has been candid about how challenging the post-treatment period can be. During a visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex in July, she spoke openly about the realities of recovery. “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment,” she said. “Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal', but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”

She went on to explain the limbo many patients face once treatment ends. “You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” Kate added.

Still, Princess Catherine managed to make a strong comeback in 2025.

Overall, the Royal Family’s combined workload rose by 22 per cent in 2025, signalling a collective recovery after a challenging year marked by multiple health battles.