Prince William, Princess Kate ‘cautiously’ welcome big change for children

Prince William and Princess Kate have set an unusual precedent in the royal family as parents which has now given them recognition as ‘modern’ and a turning point for ancient traditions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are doting parents to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, and have remained involved in the upbringing of them, unlike previous royals who relied on nannies and servants. William and Kate had taken it upon themselves that they would be prioritising their children over their royal duties.

Now, it seems that the fruit of their hard work is finally showing through in the confidence and the graceful ease with which the young royals carry themselves at such tender ages.

Ever since their appearance at Sandringham on Christmas Day, the public seemed to be smitten by the Wales children.

A member of the public waiting at the Sandringham told Hello! described how charming all three of them were.

“I was so impressed by how well-mannered and how charming they were, how gracefully they carried themselves,” the fan said. “They do it with such ease, especially Charlotte. She’s trailing behind her brothers, off doing her own thing, taking selfies.”

Moreover, royal expert Jennie Bond also noted that the children are an “absolute delight to see at occasions like this”. However, it was notable how William and Kate did not stray away too far and had a watchful eye on all three of them despite having security around.

Bond commended them on the wonderful job the parents have done to “acclimatising all three children to public life”.

Even though William and Kate proudly watched their children effortlessly handle the public outing, they remain cautious with their approach.

They are slowly easing the children into their destined roles but as parents, they would remain alert, ready to step in if there was any sign of trouble or risked the well-being of any of the three.