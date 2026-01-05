Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Royal Lodge eviction deadline ‘confirmed’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can no longer loiter and linger to push is eviction from Royal Lodge as he receives a brutal ultimatum.

King Charles had stripped all the royal titles and honours from his disgraced brother and also started a formal process to evict him from the 30-room mansion in Windsor. Andrew had delayed to vacate the premises since he had a lot to pack and he is known to have a lot of clutter in the house.

It also doesn’t help that his new accommodation, Marsh Farm, is fraction of the size of the Windsor property. Daily Mail’s Rebecca English has now revealed that there is an official date set for Andrew to finally move out.

“The plan is that he will not be at Royal Lodge by Easter,” a source shared, adding that there “might need to be an interim measure” as regards moving to Norfolk.

English pointed out that while there is a deadline to follow, it is uncertain if Andrew’s Sandringham abode would be prepared in time.

It is considered “quite small” and needs a “lot of work doing on it” to make it habitable and secure.

However, the royal correspondent explained that the ex-prince Andrew had left no choice for the royals as he had been causing frustration by his constant public appearances.

“It’s difficult to know if he is being deliberately provocative, utterly pig-headed or just plain stupid,” an insider said. “Knowing Andrew, it could be any one of the three. But he seems unable to keep his head down. He really is a man with a habit of making terribly bad decisions.”