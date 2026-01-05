Prince Harry extends invitation to King Charles amid positive update

Prince Harry seems to be emboldened by the recent update on his years-long battle against the UK Home Office, as he is making big plans for his father.

Moreover, it appears that Meghan Markle would have a chance to show-off her hostessing skills as her husband is desperately hoping that King Charles would accept the invitation to Montecito amid his US tour.

The news comes as the Daily Mail sources revealed that the Duke of Sussex has “won” his police protection in the UK for himself and his family. The process appears to have taken a shift after Harry met with his father at Clarence House in September.

Harry had been in his home country for a five-day visit to oversee the work of the charities he is patron too and during the busy schedule, the Duke was able to meet his father, which royal insiders and experts have dubbed as a significant move towards a proper reconciliation.

Now, a source had revealed to The Sun that Harry clearly expressed his intentions that he wants his father to visit and meet the children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The King is due for a spring visit to America as per the invite of US President Donald Trump, after his second State Visit to the UK.

“Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family,” the source said.

“He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.”

Even with the lingering uncertainty, the Sussexes believe the “noises are positive” and they are “not taking anything for granted” ahead of the much-anticipated announcement this month.