Prince William, Princess Kate new fears confirm Harry's bold concerns

Prince William, Princess Kate new fears confirm Harry claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton were hit with shocking news regarding their home in London as they were away on holiday.

There had been a break-in by an intruder at their Kensington Palace apartment twice last month, but the culprit was apprehended by the police eventually.

This has not been the first incident, as before, when the Waleses still lived in Adelaide Cottage in October 2024, thieves broke in and stole farm vehicles from very close to the residence.

William and Kate moved into their new home Forest Lodge two months ago, but there are adequate security measures in place, even if the neighbours have been raising complaints over inconveniences.

The recent events seem to indicate an alarming discovery, a claim that Prince Harry had made about his security in the past multiple times, but they were brushed off.

Prince Harry has made several visits to the UK even after he was evicted from his Windsor Home Frogmore Cottage, in 2023. King Charles’s younger son has maintained that while he can take the security gamble for himself, he cannot return with his family since it’s simply too risky.

Following his exit from the royal family, his police protection was stripped off, and Harry has been fighting the case with the UK Home Office since. During this time, for some of his visits, the monarch had even offered him to stay at Buckingham Palace. However, Harry had promptly rejected it on the claims that it was not sufficient security.

This had baffled many royal experts on the matter, suggesting that Harry was only making excuses to express his anger and only fuelling the rift between him and the royals.

Although, as it turns out, the claims were not completely out of the box, given the recent security breaches that have taken place at Windsor and at Kensington Palace.

Hence, Harry has stayed in hotels for his tours and at one point, stayed at his mother’s Althorp estate with his uncle Charles Spencer to attend a funeral service.

It seems that the struggle would now finally come to an end as sources close to the Sussexes reveal Harry has finally won his case for taxpayer-funded security.

In the latest update by Mail on Sunday, it was revealed that Harry’s stalker incident in September has led to the reinstatement of his protection. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, unless there is “intervention” from the Palace and the decision is reversed.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” a spokesperson said back in 2022. “He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years, his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”