PPP kicks start dialogue process to end political crisis

Former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani speaks to media after holding a meeting with Jamhuri Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti. — TwitterScreengrab
  • PPP forms committee comprising senior party leaders.
  • Gilani says ongoing tension can only be subsided through dialogues.
  • PPP delegation holds meeting with JWP chief Shahzain Bugti.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has formed a committee comprising senior party leaders to evolve a consensus within the ruling alliance for holding a dialogue among all political parties aimed at ending the deadlock.

According to a notification issued by the party secretariat, the committee members included Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Adviser to the PM Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The panel was formed as per the decision of the PPP’s core committee meeting held last week, which stated that shutting the door of dialogue is not the solution.

Later on, the PPP delegation discussed with Jamhuri Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti the proposal for taking a joint position on the issue of dialogue among the political parties including the opposition.

During the meeting, both parties called for mutual consultations and negotiations among political parties to tackle the constitutional and political crisis.

Talking to the media after meeting with Bugti, former PM Gilani said that the political tension could only be subsided through political dialogues among the political leaders.

“We have consulted with JWP leadership and will continue to hold talks with other political leaders in the coming days to defuse the political tensions,” the PPP leader said, adding that dialogue is the only way forward in a democracy.

Welcoming the PPP’s initiative, Bugti said that he would consult with other Baloch leaders in Quetta and would reconvene a meeting in the next two days.

