WATCH: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam perform Umrah under tight security

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (L) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. — Twitter/@MaryamNSharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in a self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds since November 2019, performed Umrah with his family members under tight security.

According to a report, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (R) Safdar Awan and other members of the family performed pilgrimage together.



The Sharif family offered Umrah under very tight security with special guards giving them protection during the Tawaaf of Holy Ka’aba.



The members of the Sharif family thanked Allah Almighty for reaching Makkah to perform Umrah.



After completing Umrah, the PML-N supremo also prayed for the development of the country while Maryam expressed her happiness and devotion.

Earlier this month, sources claimed Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Nawaz — who is considered closer to the royal family — and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom to perform Umrah as a gesture of goodwill.

The Sharif family reached Saudi Arabia on April 11. Nawaz Sharif is visiting the holy land after six years.

Sources further told The News that Nawaz had initially planned to stay in the Kingdom till April 26, but Hussain Nawaz and his family had requested him to prolong his stay in Jeddah at his residence.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif might hold a meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Jeddah.

