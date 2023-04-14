 
Sci-Tech
time Friday Apr 14 2023
Whatsapp users can now send descriptions with forwarded media

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Whatsapp logo illustration. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp is introducing yet another feature to ensure that users have a smooth experience by adding the option to add a description to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the instant messaging app is rolling out a new update called " Description for forwarded messages" for some beta testers.

“This feature is important as removing the caption from the forwarded media could cause confusion for the person who receives the message,” the website reported.

WhatsApp has submitted the new update, bringing the version up to 2.23.8.22. While the feature is available for some beta testers, not all accounts may have access to it immediately, the website reported.

As per this update, you can add a custom description for a forwarded image by removing the current caption.

— WaBetaInfo
“This feature is useful in case the current caption doesn’t correctly describe the image or you want to attach a different description.

“When you remove the current caption and you add your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message so the recipients know it doesn’t belong to the original message,” WaBetaInfo said.

By using this feature, WhatsApp users can provide additional context to forwarded media. It allows people to explain why they forwarded the media and share their thoughts, opinions, or feelings about the media.

However, at the moment, those with the update may experience issues when viewing status updates and downloading videos.

